Pitcairn Co. Takes $228,000 Position in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Pitcairn Co. purchased a new stake in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 6,630 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of EQT by 0.4% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 86,842 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,988,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Partners raised its stake in shares of EQT by 5.0% during the first quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners now owns 11,188 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of EQT by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,820 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of EQT by 3.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 19,492 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of EQT during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

Get EQT alerts:

EQT Price Performance

NYSE EQT opened at $46.31 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $17.13 billion, a PE ratio of -17.03, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.19. EQT Co. has a 1 year low of $17.95 and a 1 year high of $51.73.

EQT Increases Dividend

EQT ( NYSE:EQT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. EQT’s quarterly revenue was up 61.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. On average, analysts predict that EQT Co. will post 3.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 8th. This is a boost from EQT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. EQT’s payout ratio is -22.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EQT. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of EQT from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of EQT in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of EQT from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of EQT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of EQT from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.15.

EQT Profile

(Get Rating)

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), including ethane, propane, isobutane, butane, and natural gasoline. As of December 31, 2021, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.7 million gross acres in the Marcellus play.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for EQT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.