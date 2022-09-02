Pivot Token Achieves Market Cap of $135,986.60 (PVT)

Pivot Token (PVT) traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 2nd. Pivot Token has a total market cap of $135,986.60 and $724,571.00 worth of Pivot Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Pivot Token has traded down 15.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Pivot Token coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005040 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19,847.57 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004412 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005150 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005035 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002577 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.29 or 0.00132451 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.99 or 0.00035204 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $17.21 or 0.00086691 BTC.

Pivot Token Coin Profile

Pivot Token (CRYPTO:PVT) is a coin. It was first traded on August 7th, 2018. Pivot Token’s total supply is 31,415,926,535 coins and its circulating supply is 5,135,200,000 coins. The official website for Pivot Token is www.pivot.one/pc/about. Pivot Token’s official Twitter account is @pivot_pvt and its Facebook page is accessible here. Pivot Token’s official message board is www.pivot.one/pc/u/5b7c0de402b8755e771e8c62.

Buying and Selling Pivot Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Pivot is a community app for those interested in blockchain and world of cryptocurrency. It serves as a tool for the blockchain investor community to collaborate and communicate freely. Pivot started off in China. The Chinese version launched in March 2018 and the international version was launched in July 2018. The main mission of PVT Community is to empower blockchain investors through the community, discover quality projects. The community members can improve their awareness of the blockchain, collaborate within the community, and ultimately guide their investments and entrepreneurship. “

