PIXEL (PXL) Price Reaches $0.0010 on Top Exchanges

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 5.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 2nd. One PIXEL coin can now be bought for about $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, PIXEL has traded down 12.8% against the US dollar. PIXEL has a total market cap of $548,339.17 and $4,671.00 worth of PIXEL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

PIXEL Profile

PIXEL (PXL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. PIXEL’s total supply is 987,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 557,577,505 coins. PIXEL’s official website is piction.network/en. PIXEL’s official Twitter account is @PLXDev and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for PIXEL is medium.com/piction.

Buying and Selling PIXEL

According to CryptoCompare, “PhalanXL provides a mining platform where miners can sell, buy, trade and rent mining resources and computational power. The QT-client also, allows users to store and trade multiple cryptocurrencies “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIXEL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PIXEL should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PIXEL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

