Plair Price Hits $0.0000 (PLA)

Plair (PLA) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 2nd. During the last seven days, Plair has traded 23.4% higher against the US dollar. One Plair coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Plair has a total market cap of $239,525.16 and $153.00 worth of Plair was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Plair Coin Profile

Plair (PLA) is a coin. Plair’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,610,108,545 coins. Plair’s official Twitter account is @teamplayup and its Facebook page is accessible here. Plair’s official website is plair.life. The Reddit community for Plair is /r/Plair. Plair’s official message board is medium.com/plairlife.

Plair Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PlayChip is an incentivized blockchain-based online sports betting platform and fantasy sports ecosystem. The PlayChip ecosystem is designed to be secure, scalable, simple to use, and fun, as well as include features to incorporate provable fairness into PlayChip transactions and the partnered gaming platforms. PLA is PlayChip's native token. PLA is an Ethereum based ERC20 token. PLA represents a universal system for payments and rewards on the platform. PLA tokens can be used for placing bets, wagering, and gaming. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Plair directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Plair should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Plair using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

