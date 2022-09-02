PlatON Trading 6.2% Lower This Week (LAT)

PlatON (LAT) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 2nd. PlatON has a market cap of $24.53 million and $1.30 million worth of PlatON was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PlatON coin can now be bought for about $0.0085 or 0.00000042 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, PlatON has traded 6.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About PlatON

PlatON is a coin. PlatON’s total supply is 10,250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,885,132,814 coins. PlatON’s official Twitter account is @latiumcoin.

PlatON Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Latium is a decentralized microtasking platform for projects and community initiatives, improving efficiency and transparency for freelance workers and project participants. The ecosystem is comprised of task doers and makers, those who complete tasks and those who pay for them to be completed (respecitvely). Additional features include a reputation system, profile management, referral programs and LAT transfer system. LAT is an ERC20 token that acts as the main form of payment on the platform “

