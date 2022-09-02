Playcent 1-Day Volume Tops $15,584.00 (PCNT)

Playcent (PCNT) traded 5.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 2nd. One Playcent coin can now be bought for about $0.0149 or 0.00000073 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Playcent has a market capitalization of $431,762.42 and approximately $15,584.00 worth of Playcent was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Playcent has traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Playcent Coin Profile

PCNT is a coin. Its genesis date was March 6th, 2021. Playcent’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,965,236 coins. Playcent’s official Twitter account is @playcentglobal.

Buying and Selling Playcent

According to CryptoCompare, “Playcent is a blockchain-based user-generated content platform for interactive apps and games. It’s a remix tool that anyone can use to make interactive games, mini-apps, and memes based on the various templates created by independent developers. “

