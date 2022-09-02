PlayDapp (PLA) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $10.64 Million

PlayDapp (PLA) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 2nd. In the last week, PlayDapp has traded down 0.2% against the US dollar. One PlayDapp coin can now be bought for approximately $0.36 or 0.00001779 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PlayDapp has a total market capitalization of $150.52 million and approximately $10.64 million worth of PlayDapp was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

PlayDapp Profile

PLA is a coin. It was first traded on November 21st, 2018. PlayDapp’s total supply is 700,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 423,447,002 coins. PlayDapp’s official website is playdapp.io. The official message board for PlayDapp is medium.com/playdappgames. PlayDapp’s official Twitter account is @teamplayup.

PlayDapp Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PlayChip is an incentivized blockchain-based online sports betting platform and fantasy sports ecosystem. The PlayChip ecosystem is designed to be secure, scalable, simple to use, and fun, as well as include features to incorporate provable fairness into PlayChip transactions and the partnered gaming platforms. PLA is PlayChip's native token. PLA is an Ethereum based ERC20 token. PLA represents a universal system for payments and rewards on the platform. PLA tokens can be used for placing bets, wagering, and gaming. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlayDapp directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PlayDapp should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PlayDapp using one of the exchanges listed above.

