PlayFuel Trading 2.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days (PLF)

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 93.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 2nd. PlayFuel has a total market cap of $816,765.01 and $177.00 worth of PlayFuel was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, PlayFuel has traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar. One PlayFuel coin can now be bought for about $0.0016 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004925 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20,310.67 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00004417 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005032 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004924 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002518 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.98 or 0.00132827 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.16 or 0.00035275 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.25 or 0.00084941 BTC.

PlayFuel Profile

PlayFuel (PLF) is a coin. Its launch date was November 3rd, 2019. PlayFuel’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 coins. The official website for PlayFuel is playfuel.io. PlayFuel’s official Twitter account is @play_fuel and its Facebook page is accessible here. PlayFuel’s official message board is news.playfuel.io.

Buying and Selling PlayFuel

According to CryptoCompare, “PlayFuel provides a platform for gamers and developers to earn through playing, developing and selling in-game items. It brings the power of blockchain technology to the gaming world. PlayFuel is doing this by creating a platform that allows developers to earn funding by integrating PlayFuel into their games and allow players to mine PLF — crypto-tokens just by playing. Players can use these tokens to buy games, redeem exclusive goodies or even exchange the tokens into real money. “

