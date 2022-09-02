Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup started coverage on shares of Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Pliant Therapeutics from $28.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Pliant Therapeutics from $27.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Pliant Therapeutics from $35.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued an outperform rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $41.50.

Pliant Therapeutics Stock Up 5.3 %

PLRX opened at $20.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 7.69 and a quick ratio of 7.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.61 and its 200 day moving average is $10.45. Pliant Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $3.96 and a fifty-two week high of $24.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $988.24 million, a P/E ratio of -6.70 and a beta of 1.62.

In other news, insider Eric Lefebvre sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $60,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 138,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,768,720. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Bernard Coulie sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total value of $337,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 59,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,333,642.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Eric Lefebvre sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 138,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,768,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Pliant Therapeutics by 18.4% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Pliant Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Pliant Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Exane Derivatives grew its stake in Pliant Therapeutics by 78.1% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 5,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in Pliant Therapeutics by 14.5% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 7,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

Pliant Therapeutics Company Profile

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapies for the treatment of fibrosis and related diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is PLN-74809, an oral small-molecule dual selective inhibitor of avß6 and avß1 integrins, which is in three Phase 2a trials.

