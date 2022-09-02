Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) Stock Holdings Decreased by HM Payson & Co.

HM Payson & Co. reduced its position in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) by 75.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,300 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Plug Power were worth $37,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Plug Power by 929.8% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 968 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Plug Power during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Plug Power in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Webster Bank N. A. grew its position in Plug Power by 62.4% in the first quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 1,015 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its stake in shares of Plug Power by 1,642.9% during the 1st quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,220 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. 51.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Plug Power alerts:

Plug Power Stock Performance

Shares of PLUG opened at $26.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 9.10, a quick ratio of 8.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Plug Power Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.70 and a 12 month high of $46.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.72 and a beta of 1.78.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Plug Power ( NASDAQ:PLUG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $151.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.31 million. Plug Power had a negative net margin of 105.26% and a negative return on equity of 13.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.18) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PLUG shares. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Plug Power from $20.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $20.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on Plug Power to $35.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.39.

Plug Power Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Plug Power Inc delivers end-to-end clean hydrogen and zero-emissions fuel cell solutions for supply chain and logistics applications, on-road electric vehicles, stationary power market, and others in North America and internationally. It engages in building an end-to-end green hydrogen ecosystem, including green hydrogen production, storage and delivery, and energy generation through mobile or stationary applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Plug Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plug Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.