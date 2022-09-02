Pluton (PLU) Achieves Market Capitalization of $14.90 Million

Pluton (PLU) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 2nd. Over the last seven days, Pluton has traded down 6.7% against the dollar. One Pluton coin can currently be bought for about $8.04 or 0.00040045 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Pluton has a market capitalization of $14.90 million and $371,293.00 worth of Pluton was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004979 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20,141.84 or 1.00266086 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004393 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005088 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004974 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002546 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.55 or 0.00132141 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00035201 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.24 or 0.00085807 BTC.

Pluton Coin Profile

Pluton (CRYPTO:PLU) is a coin. It launched on September 4th, 2016. Pluton’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,852,000 coins. Pluton’s official Twitter account is @PlutusIT and its Facebook page is accessible here. Pluton’s official website is plutus.it.

Pluton Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Plutus is a decentralized payment application that allows users to make purchases with Bitcoin and Ether anywhere. Users are simply required to load the app with BTC or ETH and hold the phone over the card reader for the payment to complete. Plutons are Ethereum-based tokens that can be earned as a reward for shopping with Plutus. Plutons will be available to convert on the Plutus exchange network, allowing users to make in-store purchases with zero fees on conversion. Only 850,000 Plutons (PLU) were available for sale during the ICO, which represents 4.25% of the total supply of 20,000,000. Issuance for the remaining 95.75% will be limited and locked in rebate smart contract pool and NOT owned by Plutus.it, which means there will be a very low circulation from the initial distribution and a total of 20 million Plutons ever created. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pluton directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pluton should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pluton using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

