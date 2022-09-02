PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Acquires 4,989 Shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 212,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,989 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned about 0.07% of Ally Financial worth $9,246,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC lifted its stake in Ally Financial by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 8,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in Ally Financial by 5.4% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its position in Ally Financial by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 7,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Finally, Barden Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Ally Financial by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Barden Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on ALLY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Ally Financial from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Ally Financial from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Ally Financial in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Ally Financial to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI cut Ally Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.64.

Ally Financial Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of ALLY opened at $32.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $10.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.72, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.51. Ally Financial Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.66 and a 52 week high of $56.28.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 20.99% and a net margin of 29.79%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.33 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ally Financial Inc. will post 7.21 EPS for the current year.

Ally Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.29%.

Ally Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

