PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Buys 259 Shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 259 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned 0.06% of IDEX worth $8,153,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in IDEX by 8.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 73,693 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,129,000 after purchasing an additional 6,013 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in IDEX by 11.7% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,015,000 after buying an additional 1,642 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in IDEX by 1.3% during the first quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 568,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $109,046,000 after buying an additional 7,361 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of IDEX by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 68,640 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,161,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of IDEX by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares during the period. 96.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on IEX. Stifel Nicolaus cut IDEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $229.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of IDEX from $219.00 to $228.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of IDEX from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on IDEX from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.91.

IDEX Price Performance

IEX stock opened at $202.61 on Friday. IDEX Co. has a 52 week low of $172.18 and a 52 week high of $240.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $198.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $193.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.13. IDEX had a net margin of 17.24% and a return on equity of 19.50%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.61 EPS. Analysts anticipate that IDEX Co. will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IDEX Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 14th. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.82%.

About IDEX

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

Featured Articles

