PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Cuts Stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,676 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,078 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF worth $7,611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. We Are One Seven LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 4,677 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 4,661 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the period. Oxbow Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $392,000. Madrona Financial Services LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC now owns 22,418 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,510,000 after acquiring an additional 1,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 30,881 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,457,000 after acquiring an additional 3,721 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Price Performance

Shares of XBI stock opened at $85.52 on Friday. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a fifty-two week low of $61.78 and a fifty-two week high of $136.61. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.46.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

