PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Decreases Holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 227,242 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,014 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $8,951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 13,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 4.0% during the first quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 7,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 5.4% during the first quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 3.6% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 9,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. 67.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research note on Monday, July 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued an “upgrade” rating on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. UBS Group lowered Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Kraft Heinz from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.44.

Kraft Heinz Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of Kraft Heinz stock opened at $37.70 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.90, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.73. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 12-month low of $32.78 and a 12-month high of $44.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.36 billion. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 6.82% and a net margin of 5.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. Analysts predict that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.24%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 131.15%.

Insider Transactions at Kraft Heinz

In other news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 16,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.47, for a total transaction of $593,768.07. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 268,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,780,305.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 16,281 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.47, for a total transaction of $593,768.07. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 268,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,780,305.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Vince Garlati sold 19,938 shares of Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.43, for a total value of $766,217.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 94,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,644,816.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 98,574 shares of company stock worth $3,705,515 over the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Kraft Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

Further Reading

