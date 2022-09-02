PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. cut its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 454,892 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,067 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 1.1% of PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,265,215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Wealthgate Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. NS Partners Ltd bought a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Greenspring Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 76.6% during the first quarter. Greenspring Advisors LLC now owns 491 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on GOOGL shares. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $205.00 to $154.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Alphabet from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Tigress Financial raised their price target on Alphabet from $183.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Alphabet from $153.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on Alphabet from $187.50 to $150.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.36.

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $109.74 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $114.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.88. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.88 and a 1-year high of $151.55. The company has a market cap of $1.43 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.78.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $57.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.55 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 25.89%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $27.26 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.15, for a total value of $32,242.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,315,013. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 280 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.15, for a total value of $32,242.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,315,013. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,166.74, for a total transaction of $91,003.08. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,582,754.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 43,069 shares of company stock valued at $15,642,495. Insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

