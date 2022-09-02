PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,293 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 8,096 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned 0.05% of Expeditors International of Washington worth $9,107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EXPD. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 23.5% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,953 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 753 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 317,538 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,757,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,176 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 50.1% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 27,505 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,838,000 after purchasing an additional 9,180 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 98.2% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 101,319 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,606,000 after purchasing an additional 50,194 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

Expeditors International of Washington Stock Performance

EXPD opened at $103.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $102.04 and its 200 day moving average is $102.64. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.58 and a fifty-two week high of $137.80.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Expeditors International of Washington ( NASDAQ:EXPD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.70 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 42.95% and a net margin of 8.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.84 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on EXPD. StockNews.com upgraded Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $111.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $111.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $101.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.38.

Expeditors International of Washington Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

See Also

