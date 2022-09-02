PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Grows Stock Position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Get Rating) by 36.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 176,936 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,473 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned 0.14% of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF worth $8,573,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 85.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $50,000.

Shares of ISTB opened at $46.99 on Friday. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $45.56 and a 12-month high of $51.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.94.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 2nd were paid a $0.076 dividend. This is a boost from iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 1st. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%.

