PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Grows Stock Position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,093 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 819 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $8,423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Tractor Supply by 78.1% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 114 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 272.2% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 134 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in Tractor Supply by 278.4% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 140 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Tractor Supply in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

Tractor Supply Price Performance

TSCO stock opened at $188.15 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $196.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $205.28. The firm has a market cap of $20.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.44. Tractor Supply has a 1 year low of $166.49 and a 1 year high of $241.54.

Tractor Supply Dividend Announcement

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The specialty retailer reported $3.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.51 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 53.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.19 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 9.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 19th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TSCO shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Truist Financial upped their target price on Tractor Supply from $246.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. MKM Partners initiated coverage on Tractor Supply in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $250.00 to $260.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $260.00 to $207.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.79.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.