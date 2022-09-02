PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $7.67 Million Stock Position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Get Rating) by 129.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 197,033 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 111,217 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF were worth $7,674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IFRA. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 11,245.6% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 56,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,200,000 after buying an additional 56,003 shares in the last quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc lifted its position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 62,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,450,000 after acquiring an additional 2,110 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the 4th quarter worth $287,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 21,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,000 after purchasing an additional 3,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 225.3% in the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 414,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,309,000 after purchasing an additional 287,064 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

IFRA stock opened at $36.40 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.96.

