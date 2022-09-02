PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $7.80 Million Stake in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 223,246 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,786 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned about 0.09% of Organon & Co. worth $7,799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of OGN. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,358,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,971,000 after buying an additional 340,838 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Organon & Co. by 1.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,429,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,458,000 after acquiring an additional 99,856 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Organon & Co. in the first quarter valued at $289,752,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Organon & Co. by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,480,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,361,000 after acquiring an additional 710,217 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Organon & Co. by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,387,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,839,000 after purchasing an additional 614,596 shares during the last quarter. 76.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Organon & Co. from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Bank of America cut Organon & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th.

Shares of NYSE:OGN opened at $28.81 on Friday. Organon & Co. has a 12-month low of $28.32 and a 12-month high of $39.47. The stock has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a PE ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.04 and a 200-day moving average of $34.20.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.09. Organon & Co. had a negative return on equity of 109.70% and a net margin of 17.42%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Organon & Co. will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. Organon & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.81%.

Organon & Co, a health care company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

