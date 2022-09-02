PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $7.93 Million Holdings in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,889 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Entergy were worth $7,927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ETR. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Entergy by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,965,355 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,911,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143,571 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,028,310 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,354,989,000 after buying an additional 1,758,132 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,213,664 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,263,219,000 after buying an additional 84,065 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Entergy by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,558,031 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $738,762,000 after acquiring an additional 27,050 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Entergy by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,602,280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $404,686,000 after acquiring an additional 105,201 shares during the last quarter. 90.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Entergy stock opened at $117.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The company has a market cap of $23.80 billion, a PE ratio of 19.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $114.66 and a 200-day moving average of $114.73. Entergy Co. has a 1-year low of $98.50 and a 1-year high of $126.82.

Entergy ( NYSE:ETR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.42. Entergy had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 9.92%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Entergy Co. will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 10th. Entergy’s payout ratio is 66.78%.

Several research firms have recently commented on ETR. UBS Group set a $123.00 target price on Entergy in a research report on Monday, June 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $224.00 price objective on Entergy in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $100.00 target price on shares of Entergy and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Baader Bank set a $188.00 price target on shares of Entergy in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Entergy from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.07.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

