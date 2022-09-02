PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $8.03 Million Stock Holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,311 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,876 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned about 0.12% of Scotts Miracle-Gro worth $8,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in the fourth quarter valued at $798,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 84.3% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 212 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 74.7% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 276 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors own 66.81% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SMG. Truist Financial lowered shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. StockNews.com downgraded Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $116.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $92.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.00.

Shares of NYSE:SMG opened at $62.57 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $80.32 and a 200-day moving average of $100.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.55, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 2.42. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a twelve month low of $60.82 and a twelve month high of $180.43. The firm has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of -12.95 and a beta of 1.24.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.28. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a negative net margin of 6.36% and a positive return on equity of 36.80%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s payout ratio is -54.66%.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It provides lawn care products comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; gardening and landscape products include water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes and garden soils, mulch and decorative groundcover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and lives goods and seeding solutions.

