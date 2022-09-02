PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $8.28 Million Stock Position in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) by 8.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 149,297 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,389 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in BCE were worth $8,280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BCE. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BCE by 4.8% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,912 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Bremer Bank National Association lifted its position in shares of BCE by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 4,753 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Menlo Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of BCE by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Menlo Advisors LLC now owns 33,110 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,836,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network grew its holdings in shares of BCE by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 19,075 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of BCE by 5.1% during the first quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,728 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. 43.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of BCE from C$70.00 to C$66.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Desjardins lifted their target price on shares of BCE from C$68.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of BCE from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on BCE from C$69.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on BCE in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

Shares of BCE stock opened at $48.23 on Friday. BCE Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.25 and a 52 week high of $59.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.98 billion, a PE ratio of 19.37, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.56 and its 200-day moving average is $52.42.

BCE (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.87 billion. BCE had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that BCE Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $0.719 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This is a boost from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. BCE’s payout ratio is 114.06%.

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

