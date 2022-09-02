PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $8.44 Million Position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) by 17.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,701 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,539 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $8,435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in Veeva Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Veeva Systems by 1,230.0% during the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 133 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Veeva Systems by 71.4% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 180 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in Veeva Systems in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on VEEV. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. StockNews.com upgraded Veeva Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Veeva Systems from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Raymond James increased their target price on Veeva Systems from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $222.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Veeva Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $225.20.

Shares of VEEV opened at $171.42 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $212.90 and a 200 day moving average of $198.14. The company has a market capitalization of $26.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.49, a PEG ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.73. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $152.04 and a 12 month high of $327.78.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The technology company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $534.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $530.70 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 21.43%. The business’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.31, for a total transaction of $1,893,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 118,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,360,161.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.03, for a total value of $1,000,150.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 113,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,626,193.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.31, for a total transaction of $1,893,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 118,114 shares in the company, valued at $22,360,161.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM MyInsights, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Patients; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

