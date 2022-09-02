PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $8.70 Million Stock Holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) by 15.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 86,987 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after buying an additional 11,497 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned 0.10% of DICK’S Sporting Goods worth $8,700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DKS. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,088,733 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $125,197,000 after buying an additional 158,201 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 423,818 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $48,735,000 after acquiring an additional 37,818 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 367,425 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $36,750,000 after acquiring an additional 4,875 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. boosted its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 19.1% during the first quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 359,570 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $35,964,000 after purchasing an additional 57,747 shares during the period. Finally, HS Management Partners LLC acquired a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,787,000. 78.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Stock Performance

NYSE:DKS opened at $108.81 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.76 billion, a PE ratio of 9.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.45 and a 12-month high of $147.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $95.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.73.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Dividend Announcement

DICK’S Sporting Goods ( NYSE:DKS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.07 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 55.70% and a net margin of 10.42%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.08 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 11.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a $0.488 dividend. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is 16.72%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on DKS shares. Gordon Haskett raised shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Cowen raised their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $128.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Wedbush dropped their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $140.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.39.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 16,219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.70, for a total value of $1,779,224.30. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,231 shares in the company, valued at $2,987,240.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 16,219 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.70, for a total transaction of $1,779,224.30. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,987,240.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lauren R. Hobart sold 53,486 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total value of $5,894,692.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 316,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,899,208.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 32.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. The company provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

