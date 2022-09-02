PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $9.58 Million Stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 61,508 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,792 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $9,577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,367 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,347,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,336 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,084,000 after acquiring an additional 2,751 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 819,661 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $149,849,000 after acquiring an additional 7,665 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $404,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $886,000. Institutional investors own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Broadridge Financial Solutions

In other news, Chairman Richard J. Daly sold 72,983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.35, for a total transaction of $12,797,569.05. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 143,170 shares in the company, valued at $25,104,859.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, President Christopher John Perry sold 3,702 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.28, for a total transaction of $652,588.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 72,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,834,946.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Richard J. Daly sold 72,983 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.35, for a total value of $12,797,569.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 143,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,104,859.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 163,004 shares of company stock valued at $28,916,462 in the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE BR opened at $171.71 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.74 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $132.40 and a 12 month high of $185.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $160.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $151.29.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The business services provider reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 42.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.19 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.725 dividend. This represents a $2.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. This is a boost from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.26%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Raymond James raised their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $181.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

