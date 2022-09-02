PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Purchases 2,488 Shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 53,845 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 2,488 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $9,891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VMC. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC lifted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 3,440 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 3.0% in the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 2,263 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 29.4% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 330 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management grew its position in Vulcan Materials by 2.2% in the first quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 3,446 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its stake in Vulcan Materials by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 2,477 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. 90.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on VMC. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Citigroup raised their price target on Vulcan Materials to $199.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Vulcan Materials from $203.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Vertical Research raised shares of Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials to $205.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.06.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Vulcan Materials Trading Down 0.2 %

In other news, SVP David P. Clement sold 3,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.23, for a total value of $557,981.71. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $655,963.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VMC stock opened at $166.22 on Friday. Vulcan Materials has a 12-month low of $137.54 and a 12-month high of $213.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $159.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $168.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $22.09 billion, a PE ratio of 37.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.81.

Vulcan Materials Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 36.04%.

About Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

See Also

