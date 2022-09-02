PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 237,116 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,494 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $7,958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Conagra Brands by 246.5% in the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,446,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,695,000 after buying an additional 2,451,779 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,875,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,936,000 after acquiring an additional 971,962 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 53.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,068,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,642,000 after acquiring an additional 720,291 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 788.8% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 691,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,626,000 after purchasing an additional 613,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Conagra Brands by 43.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,842,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,936,000 after purchasing an additional 561,360 shares during the period. 83.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CAG opened at $34.30 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.03. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.06 and a 1 year high of $36.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Conagra Brands ( NYSE:CAG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 14th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.01. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 12.99%. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is a positive change from Conagra Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 2nd. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is 71.74%.

CAG has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price target on Conagra Brands from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.67.

In other news, Director Emanuel Chirico purchased 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.06 per share, with a total value of $1,021,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 40,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,389,239.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 21,405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.40, for a total transaction of $757,737.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 104,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,712,008.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Emanuel Chirico acquired 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.06 per share, with a total value of $1,021,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 40,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,389,239.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates in four segments: Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels in the United States.

