PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,600 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,924 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned 0.05% of EPAM Systems worth $8,779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in EPAM Systems in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in EPAM Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in EPAM Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in EPAM Systems by 466.7% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 85 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. 90.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get EPAM Systems alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EPAM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $400.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Bank of America upgraded shares of EPAM Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $312.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on EPAM Systems from $370.00 to $496.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays increased their price target on EPAM Systems from $410.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on EPAM Systems from $370.00 to $496.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $473.71.

EPAM Systems Stock Performance

NYSE:EPAM opened at $412.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.65 billion, a PE ratio of 66.59, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $368.70 and its 200 day moving average is $325.18. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $168.59 and a fifty-two week high of $725.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a current ratio of 3.45.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.67. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 21.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 8.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other EPAM Systems news, VP Gary C. Abrahams sold 557 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $452.64, for a total value of $252,120.48. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,495 shares in the company, valued at $676,696.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Gary C. Abrahams sold 557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $452.64, for a total transaction of $252,120.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $676,696.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Viktar Dvorkin sold 13,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.84, for a total value of $5,877,719.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,338,040.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 67,627 shares of company stock valued at $28,935,768. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About EPAM Systems

(Get Rating)

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for EPAM Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPAM Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.