PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Reduces Position in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its stake in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,708 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned 0.05% of Packaging Co. of America worth $7,829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,521,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $551,996,000 after acquiring an additional 370,435 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 46.9% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 856,678 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $116,250,000 after purchasing an additional 273,556 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,934,846 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,080,331,000 after purchasing an additional 155,646 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 2,006.7% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 155,624 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,294,000 after purchasing an additional 148,237 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Packaging Co. of America by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 923,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $125,734,000 after buying an additional 145,650 shares during the last quarter. 89.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Packaging Co. of America alerts:

Insider Transactions at Packaging Co. of America

In related news, CFO Robert P. Mundy sold 13,800 shares of Packaging Co. of America stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total value of $2,212,140.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,219,479.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Packaging Co. of America Stock Down 0.3 %

PKG opened at $136.48 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $139.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $148.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.63, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.77. Packaging Co. of America has a fifty-two week low of $124.78 and a fifty-two week high of $168.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 3.07.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 28.76% and a net margin of 12.13%. Packaging Co. of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.17 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Packaging Co. of America will post 11.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $144.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $158.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $162.00 to $154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Packaging Co. of America presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.14.

Packaging Co. of America Profile

(Get Rating)

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PKG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Packaging Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Packaging Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.