PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 1,358 Shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its stake in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 99,888 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,358 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Centene were worth $8,409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Centene in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in Centene by 269.3% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Centene during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in shares of Centene in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Centene in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. 94.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Lori Jean Robinson sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.77, for a total value of $111,324.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $919,165.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Centene news, Director Richard A. Gephardt sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total value of $264,033.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,981,172.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lori Jean Robinson sold 1,200 shares of Centene stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.77, for a total transaction of $111,324.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $919,165.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,200 shares of company stock worth $2,458,274 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on CNC. Credit Suisse Group set a $97.00 target price on Centene in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Centene from $91.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Centene in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Centene from $112.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Centene in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $107.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Centene has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.26.

NYSE CNC opened at $91.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $90.72 and its 200 day moving average is $85.95. The company has a market capitalization of $52.15 billion, a PE ratio of 28.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.50. Centene Co. has a fifty-two week low of $59.67 and a fifty-two week high of $98.53.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.18. Centene had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 1.35%. The company had revenue of $35.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Centene Co. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Centene announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Friday, June 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 6.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

