PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 40,401 Shares of Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its stake in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI – Get Rating) by 20.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 161,273 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,401 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Black Knight were worth $9,353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BKI. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Black Knight by 17.4% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 24,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after acquiring an additional 3,586 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Black Knight by 6.5% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 32,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after acquiring an additional 1,957 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Black Knight by 15.2% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Black Knight by 9.6% during the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Black Knight by 72.7% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 49,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,883,000 after acquiring an additional 20,928 shares during the period. 90.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on BKI shares. Wedbush raised their price objective on Black Knight from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Black Knight from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $83.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Barclays cut their price objective on Black Knight from $80.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Raymond James lowered Black Knight from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.17.

BKI opened at $67.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.63. Black Knight, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.00 and a 12 month high of $84.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $65.57 and a 200 day moving average of $64.60.

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions in North America and Internationally. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprising MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage, home equity loans, and lines of credit; Servicing Digital, a web and mobile solution for consumers that provides easy access to customized timely information about their mortgages; Loss Mitigation, an integrated solution that supports retention and liquidation workouts; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and HELOCs.

