PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 919 Shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. cut its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 919 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $9,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 17,771,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,890,293,000 after buying an additional 249,205 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,635,969,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 13,450,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,485,878,000 after purchasing an additional 174,908 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 6,932,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $736,334,000 after acquiring an additional 577,839 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,843,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $644,320,000 after purchasing an additional 815,106 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on RY shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$142.00 to C$140.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$134.00 to C$131.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$147.00 to C$148.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$150.00 to C$145.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.81.

Royal Bank of Canada stock opened at $92.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1-year low of $90.75 and a 1-year high of $119.41. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.67. The company has a market cap of $129.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.87.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 26th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is a positive change from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 25th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.32%. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is 45.91%.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

