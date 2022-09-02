PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Trims Holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 56,770 shares of the company’s stock after selling 713 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned about 0.14% of Vanguard Utilities ETF worth $9,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 11,964.5% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,790,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,700,000 after acquiring an additional 1,775,530 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,445,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,955,000 after purchasing an additional 199,104 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 438,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,720,000 after purchasing an additional 81,797 shares during the period. Unconventional Investor LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $10,087,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 380,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,512,000 after acquiring an additional 45,231 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Utilities ETF alerts:

Vanguard Utilities ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF stock opened at $163.67 on Friday. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 52 week low of $138.60 and a 52 week high of $169.51. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $158.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.54.

About Vanguard Utilities ETF

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VPU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Utilities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Utilities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.