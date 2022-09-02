pNetwork Achieves Market Cap of $13.90 Million (PNT)

pNetwork (PNT) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 2nd. One pNetwork coin can now be bought for $0.24 or 0.00001192 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. pNetwork has a total market cap of $13.90 million and $1.31 million worth of pNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, pNetwork has traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005020 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19,920.77 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00004357 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005131 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005020 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002567 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.19 or 0.00131463 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.85 or 0.00034385 BTC.
- Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.17 or 0.00086183 BTC.
About pNetwork
pNetwork is a coin. It launched on June 18th, 2020. pNetwork’s total supply is 87,897,124 coins and its circulating supply is 58,545,248 coins. pNetwork’s official Twitter account is @ptokens_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for pNetwork is https://reddit.com/r/pTokens and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for pNetwork is medium.com/@provablethings. The official website for pNetwork is p.network.
pNetwork Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as pNetwork directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade pNetwork should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase pNetwork using one of the exchanges listed above.
