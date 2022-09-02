Polis (POLIS) Hits 1-Day Volume of $148.00

Polis (POLIS) traded down 2.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 2nd. In the last seven days, Polis has traded up 1.9% against the dollar. One Polis coin can now be purchased for about $0.0329 or 0.00000162 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Polis has a total market cap of $323,907.66 and approximately $148.00 worth of Polis was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00004693 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $134.60 or 0.00661099 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00006009 BTC.

Marscoin (MARS) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000292 BTC.

WingRiders Governance Token (WRT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001248 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000008 BTC.

CrypterToken (CRYPT) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.39 or 0.00178716 BTC.

Mars Protocol (MARS) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Draken (DRK) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Polis Coin Profile

Polis (CRYPTO:POLIS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Polis’ total supply is 9,831,891 coins. Polis’ official Twitter account is @PolisBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Polis is /r/Polispay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Polis is polispay.org. The official message board for Polis is forum.polispay.org.

Polis Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Polis is a community driven cryptocurrency for fast transactions and payments. Polis is used on Polispay app the multi coin wallet as main currency with its own ecosystem like gift cards and debit cards.Polis gives you the opportunity to buy these gift cards and vouchers without any additonal fees. The complete project is governed as a DAO. Polis uses advanced decentralized blockchain technology to solve major problems for the global community. wPolis or wrapped Polis is 1:1 backed by Polis coin. This token was generated to make Polis available for the Ethereum network and it is traded on Uniswap. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polis should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Polis using one of the exchanges listed above.

