PolkaFoundry (PKF) 24 Hour Volume Hits $223,127.00

PolkaFoundry (PKF) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 2nd. One PolkaFoundry coin can now be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000757 BTC on exchanges. PolkaFoundry has a market cap of $6.30 million and $223,127.00 worth of PolkaFoundry was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, PolkaFoundry has traded 6.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

PolkaFoundry Profile

PolkaFoundry (PKF) is a coin. PolkaFoundry’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,801,078 coins. PolkaFoundry’s official Twitter account is @polkafoundry.

PolkaFoundry Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PolkaFoundry is a one-stop dApp factory providing interoperability with DeFi and Web 3.0 ecosystems by leveraging the Polkadot multi-chain blockchain. It’s optimized to tackle various real-world problems, especially those related to dapp UX, to the highest standard of practice and efficiency demanded from the non-stop technological industry nowadays. The platform consists of a public blockchain (the PolkaFoundry blockchain) plus several dapp developer support services, including identity service (PolkaID), document storage service (DocuGuard), and Oracle service (Decentralized Gate). “

