PolkaFoundry (PKF) 24 Hour Volume Hits $223,127.00

PolkaFoundry (PKF) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 2nd. One PolkaFoundry coin can now be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000757 BTC on exchanges. PolkaFoundry has a market cap of $6.30 million and $223,127.00 worth of PolkaFoundry was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, PolkaFoundry has traded 6.3% lower against the dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005022 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,924.79 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004399 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005130 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005014 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002567 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.35 or 0.00132267 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.01 or 0.00035166 BTC.
- Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.17 or 0.00086172 BTC.
PolkaFoundry Profile
PolkaFoundry (PKF) is a coin. PolkaFoundry’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,801,078 coins. PolkaFoundry’s official Twitter account is @polkafoundry.
PolkaFoundry Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PolkaFoundry directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PolkaFoundry should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PolkaFoundry using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
