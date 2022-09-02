Polkamarkets Achieves Market Cap of $6.70 Million (POLK)

Polkamarkets (POLK) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 2nd. Polkamarkets has a total market cap of $6.70 million and $184,583.00 worth of Polkamarkets was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Polkamarkets has traded up 8% against the U.S. dollar. One Polkamarkets coin can now be purchased for $0.0756 or 0.00000373 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004936 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20,262.38 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004375 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005045 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004934 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002524 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.78 or 0.00132147 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00035194 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $17.24 or 0.00085099 BTC.

Polkamarkets Coin Profile

Polkamarkets (CRYPTO:POLK) is a coin. It was first traded on February 20th, 2021. Polkamarkets’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 88,555,574 coins. Polkamarkets’ official Twitter account is @polkamarkets.

Buying and Selling Polkamarkets

According to CryptoCompare, “Polkamarkets is a DeFi-Powered Prediction Market built for cross-chain information exchange and trading where users take positions on outcomes of real-world events–in a decentralized and interoperable platform based on Polkadot. Forecasting and providing liquidity to Polkamarkets will earn users $POLK, the platform's native utility tokens. By joining the power of DeFi and liquidity incentives to prediction markets, Polkamarkets aims to be the premiere forecasting tool on the blockchain. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polkamarkets directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polkamarkets should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Polkamarkets using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

