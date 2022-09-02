Pollux Coin One Day Trading Volume Reaches $10,335.00 (POX)

Pollux Coin (POX) traded down 6.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 2nd. Pollux Coin has a total market capitalization of $209.90 million and approximately $10,335.00 worth of Pollux Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Pollux Coin has traded up 80.5% against the US dollar. One Pollux Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $4.20 or 0.00020900 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 81.7% against the dollar and now trades at $266.94 or 0.01334981 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005001 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001655 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002264 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.55 or 0.00827949 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00015624 BTC.
Pollux Coin Profile
Pollux Coin’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins. Pollux Coin’s official Twitter account is @polluxcoin1 and its Facebook page is accessible here. Pollux Coin’s official website is polluxcoin.info.
Pollux Coin Coin Trading
