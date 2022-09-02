Polymath (POLY) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $4.47 Million

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 2nd. Over the last week, Polymath has traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Polymath coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000953 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Polymath has a total market capitalization of $175.41 million and approximately $4.47 million worth of Polymath was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Polymath

Polymath (POLY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 4th, 2015. Polymath’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 924,998,413 coins. The Reddit community for Polymath is /r/polymathnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Polymath is www.polymath.network. Polymath’s official Twitter account is @polybitco. The official message board for Polymath is blog.polymath.network.

Polymath Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Polymath Network is a blockchain-based system to coordinate and incentivize participants to collaborate and launch financial products on the blockchain. The Polymath team aims to create a standard token protocol which embeds defined requirements into the tokens themselves to ease the primary issuance and secondary trading of blockchain securities tokens. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polymath directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polymath should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Polymath using one of the exchanges listed above.

