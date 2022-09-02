PooCoin Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $1.19 Million (POOCOIN)

PooCoin (POOCOIN) traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 2nd. PooCoin has a market capitalization of $1.19 million and $13,768.00 worth of PooCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PooCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.23 or 0.00001124 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, PooCoin has traded 6.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 80.5% against the dollar and now trades at $300.73 or 0.01502636 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004997 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001650 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002258 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.55 or 0.00827199 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00015749 BTC.
About PooCoin
PooCoin’s total supply is 5,088,921 coins. PooCoin’s official Twitter account is @poocoin_token.
PooCoin Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for PooCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PooCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.