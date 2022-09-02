Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Shares Sold by Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. decreased its holdings in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 882 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 121 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Pool were worth $383,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pool by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,832 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,735,000 after acquiring an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pool by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,616 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,745,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Pool during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Pool by 341.0% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,237 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,095,000 after buying an additional 5,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Pool by 63.4% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,445 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,308,000 after buying an additional 6,378 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Pool

In related news, CFO Hart Melanie Housey sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.01, for a total value of $960,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,116,971.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Pool Trading Down 0.7 %

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Pool from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Pool in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $431.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Pool from $570.00 to $465.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Loop Capital reduced their price target on Pool from $465.00 to $370.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Pool from $485.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $446.80.

POOL stock opened at $336.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.52, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $366.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $401.84. Pool Co. has a 52 week low of $324.14 and a 52 week high of $582.27.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The specialty retailer reported $7.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.40 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. Pool had a return on equity of 68.34% and a net margin of 13.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.37 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pool Co. will post 18.55 EPS for the current year.

Pool Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.80%.

About Pool

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

