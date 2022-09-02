Port Finance Price Hits $0.0387 on Exchanges (PORT)

Port Finance (PORT) traded 16.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 2nd. One Port Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0387 or 0.00000194 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Port Finance has traded 50.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Port Finance has a market capitalization of $83,890.39 and $187,027.00 worth of Port Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 80.4% against the dollar and now trades at $301.27 or 0.01507821 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005005 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001658 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002276 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.53 or 0.00828428 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00015773 BTC.

Port Finance Profile

Port Finance's total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,165,000 coins.

