Potentiam Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $362,472.59 (PTM)

Potentiam (PTM) traded 6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 2nd. In the last seven days, Potentiam has traded up 1% against the US dollar. One Potentiam coin can currently be bought for $0.0098 or 0.00000049 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Potentiam has a market capitalization of $362,472.59 and approximately $10,645.00 worth of Potentiam was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Potentiam alerts:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 80.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $301.27 or 0.01507821 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005005 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001658 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002276 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.53 or 0.00828428 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00015773 BTC.

Potentiam Profile

Potentiam’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 37,025,902 coins. The Reddit community for Potentiam is https://reddit.com/r/Potentiam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Potentiam’s official Twitter account is @Potentiam_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Potentiam

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Potentiam directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Potentiam should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase , GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Potentiam using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Potentiam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Potentiam and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.