PotlatchDeltic Co. (PCH) to Distribute Quarterly Dividend of $0.44 on September 30th

PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 31st, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be given a dividend of 0.44 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%.

PotlatchDeltic has increased its dividend payment by an average of 3.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. PotlatchDeltic has a dividend payout ratio of 91.2% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities research analysts expect PotlatchDeltic to earn $1.88 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 93.6%.

PotlatchDeltic Stock Up 1.2 %

PCH stock opened at $46.99 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.77. The company has a current ratio of 4.20, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. PotlatchDeltic has a 1-year low of $43.37 and a 1-year high of $61.51. The stock has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 1.15.

PotlatchDeltic ( NASDAQ:PCH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.26. PotlatchDeltic had a return on equity of 23.13% and a net margin of 29.77%. The firm had revenue of $359.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.77 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that PotlatchDeltic will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

PotlatchDeltic announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, August 31st that authorizes the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the real estate investment trust to buy up to 6.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

PCH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of PotlatchDeltic from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of PotlatchDeltic to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of PotlatchDeltic from $66.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of PotlatchDeltic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.75.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 13.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 25,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after buying an additional 3,064 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in PotlatchDeltic by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,962,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $472,566,000 after acquiring an additional 258,490 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in PotlatchDeltic by 99.4% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 32,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after acquiring an additional 16,200 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in PotlatchDeltic by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 39,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,120,000 after acquiring an additional 4,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in PotlatchDeltic by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 37,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after acquiring an additional 2,546 shares in the last quarter. 80.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns 1.8 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

