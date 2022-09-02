PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Position Lessened by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can trimmed its position in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) by 35.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 219,255 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 122,429 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.09% of PPG Industries worth $29,156,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 11.9% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 38,526 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,050,000 after acquiring an additional 4,105 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its position in PPG Industries by 8.2% during the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 15,132 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,983,000 after buying an additional 1,143 shares during the last quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC increased its position in PPG Industries by 34.8% during the first quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,516 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in PPG Industries by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 197,848 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,121,000 after buying an additional 11,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA increased its position in PPG Industries by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 19,347 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,336,000 after buying an additional 1,510 shares during the last quarter. 80.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on PPG shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $140.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. TheStreet downgraded PPG Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Mizuho raised their price target on PPG Industries from $162.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Vertical Research raised PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PPG Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $155.18.

Shares of PPG opened at $124.54 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.99. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $107.06 and a 52 week high of $177.32. The firm has a market cap of $29.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.50.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This is an increase from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.39%.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

