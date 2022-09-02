Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $80.20

Precision Drilling Co. (TSE:PD – Get Rating) (NYSE:PDS)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$80.20 and traded as high as C$80.47. Precision Drilling shares last traded at C$79.82, with a volume of 153,354 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PD. CIBC upped their price objective on Precision Drilling from C$115.00 to C$120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Raymond James raised shares of Precision Drilling from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from C$115.00 to C$130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Precision Drilling from C$145.00 to C$150.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Precision Drilling from C$130.00 to C$140.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Precision Drilling from C$130.00 to C$135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Precision Drilling presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$107.43.

Precision Drilling Price Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$80.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$85.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.68, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.08 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

Precision Drilling ( TSE:PD Get Rating ) (NYSE:PDS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported C($1.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($2.21) by C$0.40. The firm had revenue of C$326.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$299.85 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Precision Drilling Co. will post 11.3900002 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Darren Ruhr sold 1,176 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$106.72, for a total value of C$125,508.13. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,981,555.65.

About Precision Drilling

Precision Drilling Corporation, a drilling company, provides onshore drilling, completion, and production services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas and geothermal industries in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services; and Completion and Production Services.

