Premium Brands Holdings Co. (TSE:PBH) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Premium Brands Holdings Co. (TSE:PBH – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$134.27.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PBH shares. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Premium Brands from C$137.00 to C$135.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. CIBC cut their target price on shares of Premium Brands from C$113.00 to C$106.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Premium Brands to C$136.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Desjardins cut their target price on shares of Premium Brands from C$150.00 to C$130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Premium Brands from C$142.00 to C$139.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th.

Premium Brands Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of PBH opened at C$96.28 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.31 billion and a PE ratio of 25.01. Premium Brands has a 1 year low of C$87.06 and a 1 year high of C$137.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.39, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 2.53. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$98.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$102.62.

Premium Brands Dividend Announcement

Premium Brands ( TSE:PBH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported C$1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.44 by C($0.06). The firm had revenue of C$1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.46 billion. Analysts forecast that Premium Brands will post 6.2200001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 28th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. Premium Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.35%.

Premium Brands Company Profile

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides meat products and snacks, deli products, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, salads and kettle products, entrees, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, muffins, breads, pastas, and baking and sushi products, as well as processed meat products and ready-to-eat meals.

