Primas (PST) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $943,202.00

Primas (PST) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 2nd. In the last week, Primas has traded down 2.8% against the dollar. Primas has a market capitalization of $451,810.90 and $943,202.00 worth of Primas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Primas coin can now be bought for $0.0086 or 0.00000043 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Primas alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000308 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.40 or 0.00027161 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.11 or 0.00307544 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001133 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 35.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000957 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000777 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000016 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002453 BTC.

About Primas

PST is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 21st, 2017. Primas’ total supply is 101,342,466 coins and its circulating supply is 52,692,565 coins. The Reddit community for Primas is /r/Primas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Primas’ official website is primas.io. Primas’ official Twitter account is @PrimasOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Primas Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Primas is an open content release, recommendation and trading ecosphere. Primas is committed to using the block chain and other technical means to change the existing content market structure. This new content value evaluation system ensures that producers of premium content receive direct benefits. Their blockchain can not be tampered with which provides copyright protection. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Primas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Primas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Primas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Primas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.